CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] opened at $70.08 and closed at $70.45 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.60% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $70.03.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] had 2.61 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.31M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.86%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $63.97 during that period and CSX managed to take a rebound to $80.73 in the last 52 weeks.

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.45.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CSX Corporation [CSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CSX Corporation [CSX] sitting at +39.75 and its Gross Margin at +40.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90%. These measurements indicate that CSX Corporation [CSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.20%. Its Return on Equity is 27.29, and its Return on Assets is 8.72. These metrics all suggest that CSX Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CSX Corporation [CSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 139.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.91 and P/E Ratio of 16.76. These metrics all suggest that CSX Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CSX Corporation [CSX] earns $568,429 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.40 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CSX Corporation [CSX] has 793.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $55.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.97 to 80.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 3.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CSX Corporation [CSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CSX Corporation [CSX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.