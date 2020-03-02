The share price of Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] inclined by $16.87, presently trading at $18.19. The company’s shares saw 15.93% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.69 recorded on 02/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CWK fall by -4.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.83% compared to -0.78 of all time high it touched on 02/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -6.14%, while additionally dropping -0.76% during the last 12 months. Cushman & Wakefield plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $21.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.44% increase from the current trading price.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.87.

Fundamental Analysis of Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] sitting at +0.56 and its Gross Margin at +16.83, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.20%. Its Return on Equity is 0.02, and its Return on Assets is 0.00. These metrics suggest that this Cushman & Wakefield plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76. Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.04.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.28.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] has 203.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.69 to 20.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] a Reliable Buy?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.