Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] stock went up by 2.76% or 0.69 points up from its previous closing price of $25.01. The stock reached $25.70 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DAR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -9.38% in the period of the last 7 days.

DAR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $25.72, at one point touching $24.21. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $25.72. The 52-week high currently stands at $29.57 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 16.92% after the recent low of $18.20.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.01.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] sitting at +2.66 and its Gross Margin at +13.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.92, and its Return on Assets is 6.11. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DAR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.00 and P/E Ratio of 13.83. These metrics all suggest that Darling Ingredients Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.81 and its Current Ratio is 1.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has 163.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.20 to 29.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 6.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.