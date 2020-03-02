Digital Realty Trust, Inc.[DLR] stock saw a move by 3.00% on Thursday, touching 1.45 million. Based on the recent volume, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DLR shares recorded 213.94M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] stock could reach median target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] stock additionally went down by -8.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.89% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DLR stock is set at 6.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by -0.42% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DLR shares showcased -0.96% decrease. DLR saw -10.65% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.61% compared to high within the same period of time.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:DLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $120.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] sitting at +7.79 and its Gross Margin at +26.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 6.27, and its Return on Assets is 2.64. These metrics suggest that this Digital Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 128.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has 213.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.84 to 138.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 3.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.