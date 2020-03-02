Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $0.24 after DSS shares went up by 32.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Document Security Systems, Inc. [NYSE:DSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.18.

Fundamental Analysis of Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] sitting at -9.23 and its Gross Margin at +29.06, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.50%. Its Return on Equity is 23.14, and its Return on Assets is 8.88. These metrics suggest that this Document Security Systems, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] earns $174,671 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] has 47.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 1.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.32, which indicates that it is 28.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.