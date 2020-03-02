Encore Capital Group, Inc.[ECPG] stock saw a move by 7.37% on Thursday, touching 1.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Encore Capital Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ECPG shares recorded 31.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Encore Capital Group, Inc. [ECPG] stock could reach median target price of $45.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. [ECPG] stock additionally went up by +8.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ECPG stock is set at 8.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by 2.94% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ECPG shares showcased 1.42% increase. ECPG saw -5.18% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.12% compared to high within the same period of time.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:ECPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.61.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Encore Capital Group, Inc. [ECPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Encore Capital Group, Inc. [ECPG] sitting at +16.29 and its Gross Margin at +70.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00%. These measurements indicate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. [ECPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10%. Its Return on Equity is 18.24, and its Return on Assets is 3.52. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ECPG financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. [ECPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.55 and P/E Ratio of 6.97. These metrics all suggest that Encore Capital Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.29.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. [ECPG] has 31.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.52 to 39.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 6.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. [ECPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. [ECPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.