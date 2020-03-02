The share price of FibroGen, Inc. [NASDAQ: FGEN] inclined by $40.56, presently trading at $41.80. The company’s shares saw 29.28% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $32.33 recorded on 02/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FGEN fall by -8.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.07% compared to -3.68 of all time high it touched on 02/25/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.57%, while additionally dropping -27.68% during the last 12 months. FibroGen, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $65.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 23.37% increase from the current trading price.

FibroGen, Inc. [NASDAQ:FGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 03/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FibroGen, Inc. [FGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FibroGen, Inc. [FGEN] sitting at -40.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80%. These measurements indicate that FibroGen, Inc. [FGEN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -13.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.00%. Its Return on Equity is -16.12, and its Return on Assets is -9.71. These metrics suggest that this FibroGen, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FibroGen, Inc. [FGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -7.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -39.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FibroGen, Inc. [FGEN] earns $461,948 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.75 and its Current Ratio is 7.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

FibroGen, Inc. [FGEN] has 84.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.33 to 61.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 5.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FibroGen, Inc. [FGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. [FGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.