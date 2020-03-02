Gannett Co., Inc. [NYSE: GCI] dipped by -4.64% on the last trading session, reaching $4.01 price per share at the time. Gannett Co., Inc. represents 140.24M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $589.01M with the latest information.

The Gannett Co., Inc. traded at the price of $4.01 with 1.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GCI shares recorded 2.02M.

Gannett Co., Inc. [NYSE:GCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI] sitting at +3.72 and its Gross Margin at +36.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.40%. Its Return on Equity is -14.11, and its Return on Assets is -4.39. These metrics suggest that this Gannett Co., Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23. Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.87.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI] has 140.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $589.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 13.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 16.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI] a Reliable Buy?

Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.