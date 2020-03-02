The share price of GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] inclined by $7.80, presently trading at $8.16. The company’s shares saw 11.02% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.35 recorded on 02/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EAF fall by -17.82% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -16.31% compared to -1.77 of all time high it touched on 02/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.82%, while additionally dropping -43.41% during the last 12 months. GrafTech International Ltd. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.44% increase from the current trading price.

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] sitting at +53.88 and its Gross Margin at +57.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.60%. These measurements indicate that GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 87.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 77.80%. Its Return on Assets is 49.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 161.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 119.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.62 and its Current Ratio is 3.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] has 285.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.35 to 14.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.