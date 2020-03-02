Gray Television, Inc. [GTN] took an upward turn with a change of 4.88%, trading at the price of $18.92 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.65 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Gray Television, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 680.27K shares for that time period. GTN monthly volatility recorded 4.38%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.59%. PS value for GTN stocks is 0.97 with PB recorded at 1.24.

Gray Television, Inc. [NYSE:GTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.04.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gray Television, Inc. [GTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gray Television, Inc. [GTN] sitting at +23.70 and its Gross Margin at +27.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.84, and its Return on Assets is 3.15. These metrics suggest that this Gray Television, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.56. Gray Television, Inc. [GTN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.57 and P/E Ratio of 15.03. These metrics all suggest that Gray Television, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.63 and its Current Ratio is 2.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gray Television, Inc. [GTN] has 95.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.60 to 25.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 8.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gray Television, Inc. [GTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. [GTN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.