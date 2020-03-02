Gulfport Energy Corporation[GPOR] stock saw a move by -13.93% on Thursday, touching 1.87 million. Based on the recent volume, Gulfport Energy Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GPOR shares recorded 175.37M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock could reach median target price of $2.75.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock additionally went down by -38.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -47.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GPOR stock is set at -89.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by -66.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GPOR shares showcased -67.22% decrease. GPOR saw -91.52% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 41.08% compared to high within the same period of time.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] sitting at +11.63 and its Gross Margin at +15.85.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -50.00%. Its Return on Equity is -86.26, and its Return on Assets is -40.15. These metrics suggest that this Gulfport Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.67.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.68. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 175.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $143.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 8.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 22.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.