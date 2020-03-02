Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $160.90 after HON shares went down by -0.78% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $162.17.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] sitting at +19.96 and its Gross Margin at +38.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70%. These measurements indicate that Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.20%. Its Return on Equity is 33.50, and its Return on Assets is 10.55. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.74 and P/E Ratio of 19.11. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.10 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has 713.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $115.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 150.38 to 184.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 4.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.62. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Honeywell International Inc. [HON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. [HON], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.