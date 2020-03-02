Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ: PODD] shares went higher by 3.39% from its previous closing of $183.75, now trading at the price of $189.97, also adding 6.22 points. Is PODD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.26 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PODD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 61.24M float and a -10.52% run over in the last seven days. PODD share price has been hovering between $219.85 and $80.43 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ:PODD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $183.75.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Insulet Corporation [PODD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Insulet Corporation [PODD] sitting at +6.77 and its Gross Margin at +64.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.06, and its Return on Assets is 1.12. These metrics suggest that this Insulet Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 160.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.90. Insulet Corporation [PODD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 141.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 108.40 and P/E Ratio of 1,019.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.71. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.05 and its Current Ratio is 3.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Insulet Corporation [PODD] has 62.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 80.43 to 219.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 7.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Insulet Corporation [PODD] a Reliable Buy?

Insulet Corporation [PODD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.