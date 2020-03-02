International Game Technology PLC [IGT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $9.85 after IGT shares went down by -7.42% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.64.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 03/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Game Technology PLC [IGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] sitting at +16.20 and its Gross Margin at +39.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is -1.12, and its Return on Assets is -0.15. These metrics suggest that this International Game Technology PLC does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 446.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 444.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 100.78 and P/E Ratio of 43.43. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] earns $399,322 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has 215.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.50 to 17.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 7.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.02. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Game Technology PLC [IGT] a Reliable Buy?

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.