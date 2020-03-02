Applied Materials, Inc.[AMAT] stock saw a move by -0.40% on Thursday, touching 2.54 million. Based on the recent volume, Applied Materials, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AMAT shares recorded 916.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] stock additionally went down by -5.42% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AMAT stock is set at 51.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.96% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AMAT shares showcased 26.62% increase. AMAT saw -16.63% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 57.31% compared to high within the same period of time.

Applied Materials, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.12.

Fundamental Analysis of Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] sitting at +22.93 and its Gross Margin at +43.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.80%. These measurements indicate that Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.40%. Its Return on Equity is 35.95, and its Return on Assets is 14.70. These metrics all suggest that Applied Materials, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.22 and P/E Ratio of 19.16. These metrics all suggest that Applied Materials, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] earns $664,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 2.30. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] has 916.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $53.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.80 to 69.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 4.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. [AMAT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.