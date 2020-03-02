SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.[SAIL] stock saw a move by 4.54% on Thursday, touching 1.51 million. Based on the recent volume, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SAIL shares recorded 89.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. [SAIL] stock additionally went up by +3.98% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SAIL stock is set at -17.90% by far, with shares price recording returns by 2.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SAIL shares showcased 15.09% increase. SAIL saw -20.73% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 52.25% compared to high within the same period of time.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:SAIL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.22.

Fundamental Analysis of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. [SAIL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. [SAIL] sitting at -2.92 and its Gross Margin at +75.60, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.70%. Its Return on Equity is -2.09, and its Return on Assets is -1.12. These metrics suggest that this SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 318.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 47.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.23. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. [SAIL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.89.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.32 and its Current Ratio is 3.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. [SAIL] has 89.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.63 to 31.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. [SAIL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. [SAIL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.