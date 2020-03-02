Sintx Technologies, Inc.[SINT] stock saw a move by 6.21% on Thursday, touching 1.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Sintx Technologies, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SINT shares recorded 2.31M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] stock could reach median target price of $3.25.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] stock additionally went down by -10.96% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -58.53% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SINT stock is set at -92.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by -61.67% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SINT shares showcased -57.33% decrease. SINT saw -92.79% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.25% compared to high within the same period of time.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.57.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] sitting at -7318.95 and its Gross Margin at -16.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -1.82. Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] earns $5,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.93 and its Current Ratio is 2.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] has 2.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 8.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 13.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.