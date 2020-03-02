The Western Union Company[WU] stock saw a move by 1.00% on Thursday, touching 2.09 million. Based on the recent volume, The Western Union Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WU shares recorded 419.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Western Union Company [WU] stock could reach median target price of $25.50.

The Western Union Company [WU] stock additionally went down by -10.99% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WU stock is set at 25.29% by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WU shares showcased 1.91% increase. WU saw -20.50% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 29.08% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.39.

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at +17.01 and its Gross Margin at +37.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.00%. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 37.50%. Its Return on Assets is 11.92.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.59.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 419.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.52 to 28.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 3.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.75. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.