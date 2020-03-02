Kimco Realty Corporation[KIM] stock saw a move by 0.26% on Thursday, touching 1.69 million. Based on the recent volume, Kimco Realty Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KIM shares recorded 440.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock could reach median target price of $20.00.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock additionally went down by -10.38% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -13.51% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KIM stock is set at -1.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.60% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KIM shares showcased -5.04% decrease. KIM saw -20.43% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.60% compared to high within the same period of time.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.35.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] sitting at +23.68 and its Gross Margin at +47.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.10%. These measurements indicate that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.00, and its Return on Assets is 3.71. These metrics suggest that this Kimco Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 111.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.97 and P/E Ratio of 21.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has 440.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.79 to 21.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 3.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] a Reliable Buy?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.