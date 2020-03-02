Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] stock went up by 3.82% or 0.66 points up from its previous closing price of $17.29. The stock reached $17.95 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LSCC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.68% in the period of the last 7 days.

LSCC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $17.95, at one point touching $16.10. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $17.95. The 52-week high currently stands at $24.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 52.12% after the recent low of $11.06.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] sitting at +15.76 and its Gross Margin at +55.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.10%. Its Return on Equity is 14.84, and its Return on Assets is 7.02. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LSCC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.15 and P/E Ratio of 56.80. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.08 and its Current Ratio is 2.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has 133.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.06 to 24.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 6.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.