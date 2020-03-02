ONEOK, Inc. [NYSE: OKE] stock went up by 2.13% or 1.42 points up from its previous closing price of $66.72. The stock reached $68.14 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OKE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -8.99% in the period of the last 7 days.

OKE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $66.72, at one point touching $63.77. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $66.72. The 52-week high currently stands at $78.48 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 3.83% after the recent low of $63.13.

ONEOK, Inc. [NYSE:OKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.72.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ONEOK, Inc. [OKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] sitting at +18.46 and its Gross Margin at +19.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60%. These measurements indicate that ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.97, and its Return on Assets is 6.39. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.41. ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.40 and P/E Ratio of 22.11. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.48 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has 418.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.13 to 78.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 4.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.77. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. [OKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.