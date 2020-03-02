PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] took an upward turn with a change of 8.49%, trading at the price of $19.03 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.48 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PDC Energy, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.57M shares for that time period. PDCE monthly volatility recorded 6.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.39%. PS value for PDCE stocks is 1.54 with PB recorded at 0.50.

PDC Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.54.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] sitting at +5.14 and its Gross Margin at +20.11, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.40%. Its Return on Equity is -2.33, and its Return on Assets is -1.24. These metrics suggest that this PDC Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.37. PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.95.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 0.84. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] has 93.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.49 to 47.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 12.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] a Reliable Buy?

PDC Energy, Inc. [PDCE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.