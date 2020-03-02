Perdoceo Education Corporation [NASDAQ: PRDO] gained by 4.55% on the last trading session, reaching $14.93 price per share at the time. Perdoceo Education Corporation represents 70.27M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.05B with the latest information.

The Perdoceo Education Corporation traded at the price of $14.93 with 1.25 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PRDO shares recorded 452.27K.

Perdoceo Education Corporation [NASDAQ:PRDO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.28.

Fundamental Analysis of Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] sitting at +19.68 and its Gross Margin at +82.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10%. These measurements indicate that Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.95, and its Return on Assets is 12.88. These metrics all suggest that Perdoceo Education Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66. Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.14 and P/E Ratio of 15.34. These metrics all suggest that Perdoceo Education Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.47 and its Current Ratio is 3.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] has 70.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.02 to 22.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 7.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.