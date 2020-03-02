Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [NYSE: PAA] gained by 1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $13.90 price per share at the time. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. represents 721.10M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.86B with the latest information.

The Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. traded at the price of $13.90 with 1.73 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PAA shares recorded 4.63M.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] sitting at +5.05 and its Gross Margin at +5.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.28, and its Return on Assets is 7.99. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.88 and P/E Ratio of 5.29. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 0.92. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has 721.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.76 to 25.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 6.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.