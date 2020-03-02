Pulmatrix, Inc. [NASDAQ: PULM] stock went up by 15.11% or 0.21 points up from its previous closing price of $1.39. The stock reached $1.60 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PULM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +3.90% in the period of the last 7 days.

PULM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.69, at one point touching $1.43. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.69. The 52-week high currently stands at $3.01 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 53.85% after the recent low of $0.61.

Pulmatrix, Inc. [NASDAQ:PULM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.39.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM] sitting at -13288.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.95. Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM] earns $6,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 306.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM] has 20.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 3.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 12.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.