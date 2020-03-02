Qorvo, Inc. [QRVO] saw a change by 6.10% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $100.58. The company is holding 116.13M shares with keeping 115.14M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 71.87% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.80% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.80%, trading +10.31% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 116.13M shares valued at 4.18 million were bought and sold.

Qorvo, Inc. [NASDAQ:QRVO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.80.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Qorvo, Inc. [QRVO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qorvo, Inc. [QRVO] sitting at +9.51 and its Gross Margin at +39.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 2.91, and its Return on Assets is 2.18. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates QRVO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Qorvo, Inc. [QRVO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Qorvo, Inc. [QRVO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.27 and P/E Ratio of 34.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Qorvo, Inc. [QRVO] earns $381,522 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.69 and its Current Ratio is 3.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Qorvo, Inc. [QRVO] has 116.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.52 to 122.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 4.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Qorvo, Inc. [QRVO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. [QRVO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.