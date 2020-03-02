RealPage, Inc.[RP] stock saw a move by 16.45% on Thursday, touching 2.53 million. Based on the recent volume, RealPage, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RP shares recorded 81.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

RealPage, Inc. [RP] stock additionally went up by +4.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RP stock is set at 4.72% by far, with shares price recording returns by 18.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RP shares showcased 3.14% increase. RP saw -2.77% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.10% compared to high within the same period of time.

RealPage, Inc. [NASDAQ:RP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.04.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RealPage, Inc. [RP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RealPage, Inc. [RP] sitting at +10.25 and its Gross Margin at +52.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.21, and its Return on Assets is 2.28. These metrics suggest that this RealPage, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.99. RealPage, Inc. [RP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.33 and P/E Ratio of 106.02. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.21.

RealPage, Inc. [RP] has 81.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.65 to 65.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 6.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RealPage, Inc. [RP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RealPage, Inc. [RP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.