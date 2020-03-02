Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: REGN] shares went higher by 3.00% from its previous closing of $431.61, now trading at the price of $444.57, also adding 12.96 points. Is REGN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.58 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of REGN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 81.68M float and a +10.27% run over in the last seven days. REGN share price has been hovering between $470.00 and $271.37 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:REGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] sitting at +28.10 and its Gross Margin at +87.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.90%. These measurements indicate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.10%. Its Return on Equity is 21.32, and its Return on Assets is 15.94. These metrics all suggest that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.71 and P/E Ratio of 24.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] earns $970,790 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.99 and its Current Ratio is 3.67. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] has 106.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 271.37 to 470.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 6.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [REGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.