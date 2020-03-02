Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $16.30 after RVLV shares went up by 4.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Revolve Group, Inc. [NYSE:RVLV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.58.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] sitting at +8.00 and its Gross Margin at +53.57, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.00%. Its Return on Equity is -4.89, and its Return on Assets is -2.61. These metrics suggest that this Revolve Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.75. Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.84.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 3.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] has 66.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.35 to 48.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.