Seneca Biopharma, Inc.[SNCA] stock saw a move by 12.06% on Thursday, touching 1.61 million. Based on the recent volume, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SNCA shares recorded 7.43M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] stock could reach median target price of $520.00.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] stock additionally went up by +0.17% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -21.27% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SNCA stock is set at -90.10% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SNCA shares showcased -45.03% decrease. SNCA saw -93.26% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.71% compared to high within the same period of time.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] sitting at -3176.71.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -113.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -137.70%. Its Return on Equity is -67.62, and its Return on Assets is -45.66. These metrics suggest that this Seneca Biopharma, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 192.05. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] earns $43,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.19 and its Current Ratio is 6.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] has 7.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 13.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 17.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.