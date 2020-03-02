SolarWinds Corporation [NYSE: SWI] opened at $16.87 and closed at $17.36 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.95% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $18.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, SolarWinds Corporation [NYSE: SWI] had 1.07 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 513.47K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.71%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.26%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $16.21 during that period and SWI managed to take a rebound to $21.66 in the last 52 weeks.

SolarWinds Corporation [NYSE:SWI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] sitting at +25.70 and its Gross Margin at +89.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 14.56, and its Return on Assets is 10.20. These metrics suggest that this SolarWinds Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.35. SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.07 and P/E Ratio of 308.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] earns $260,458 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.59. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] has 296.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.21 to 21.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SolarWinds Corporation [SWI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.