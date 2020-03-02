The share price of Square, Inc. [NYSE: SQ] inclined by $83.33, presently trading at $81.48. The company’s shares saw 49.75% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $54.41 recorded on 02/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SQ jumped by +0.12% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.55% compared to 0.10 of all time high it touched on 02/27/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 9.41%, while additionally gaining 2.57% during the last 12 months. Square, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $82.97. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.49% increase from the current trading price.

Square, Inc. [NYSE:SQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Square, Inc. [SQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Square, Inc. [SQ] sitting at +3.26 and its Gross Margin at +38.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.00%. Its Return on Equity is 26.48, and its Return on Assets is 9.59. These metrics all suggest that Square, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 134.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.37. Square, Inc. [SQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 62.61 and P/E Ratio of 106.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.87 and its Current Ratio is 1.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Square, Inc. [SQ] has 414.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $34.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.41 to 87.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.85, which indicates that it is 7.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Square, Inc. [SQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Square, Inc. [SQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.