Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE: SHO] opened at $11.00 and closed at $10.95 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.55% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE: SHO] had 1.71 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.62M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.24%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $10.81 during that period and SHO managed to take a rebound to $15.27 in the last 52 weeks.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE:SHO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] sitting at +9.67 and its Gross Margin at +30.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 5.15, and its Return on Assets is 3.42. These metrics suggest that this Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.80 and P/E Ratio of 20.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has 231.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.81 to 15.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 5.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] a Reliable Buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.