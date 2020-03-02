The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] took an upward turn with a change of -0.04%, trading at the price of $39.88 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.57 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.79M shares for that time period. BK monthly volatility recorded 2.25%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.09%. PS value for BK stocks is 5.00 with PB recorded at 0.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.90.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] sitting at +26.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 56.40%. These measurements indicate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 10.77, and its Return on Assets is 1.19. These metrics suggest that this The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -8.43. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 494.45 and P/E Ratio of 8.80. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.81.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has 946.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $37.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.54 to 54.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 4.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] a Reliable Buy?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.