UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] shares went lower by -0.14% from its previous closing of $254.96, now trading at the price of $254.60, also adding -0.36 points. Is UNH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.06 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UNH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 941.57M float and a -9.23% run over in the last seven days. UNH share price has been hovering between $306.71 and $208.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] sitting at +8.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.20%. Its Return on Equity is 25.32, and its Return on Assets is 8.36. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.38 and P/E Ratio of 17.78. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has 944.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $240.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 208.07 to 306.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 4.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.