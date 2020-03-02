Vericel Corporation[VCEL] stock saw a move by 2.86% on Thursday, touching 1 million. Based on the recent volume, Vericel Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VCEL shares recorded 44.78M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Vericel Corporation [VCEL] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

Vericel Corporation [VCEL] stock additionally went down by -19.65% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VCEL stock is set at -17.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by -16.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VCEL shares showcased -9.18% decrease. VCEL saw -24.68% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.22% compared to high within the same period of time.

Vericel Corporation [NASDAQ:VCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.01.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vericel Corporation [VCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vericel Corporation [VCEL] sitting at -9.55 and its Gross Margin at +68.12, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.10%. Its Return on Equity is -9.06, and its Return on Assets is -7.11. These metrics suggest that this Vericel Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -97.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.53. Vericel Corporation [VCEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.03.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.30 and its Current Ratio is 5.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vericel Corporation [VCEL] has 44.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $691.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.40 to 20.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.76, which indicates that it is 8.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vericel Corporation [VCEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vericel Corporation [VCEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.