W. R. Grace & Co. [NYSE: GRA] opened at $53.22 and closed at $54.24 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.28% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $56.56.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, W. R. Grace & Co. [NYSE: GRA] had 1.17 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 441.89K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.88%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.99%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $54.24 during that period and GRA managed to take a rebound to $79.71 in the last 52 weeks.

W. R. Grace & Co. [NYSE:GRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.24.

Fundamental Analysis of W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] sitting at +21.97 and its Gross Margin at +40.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 34.76, and its Return on Assets is 3.37. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GRA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 500.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 494.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.92 and P/E Ratio of 29.99. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.58 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] has 64.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.24 to 79.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 4.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.32. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.