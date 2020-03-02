Westlake Chemical Corporation [NYSE: WLK] shares went higher by 6.64% from its previous closing of $52.39, now trading at the price of $55.87, also adding 3.48 points. Is WLK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.38 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WLK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 35.58M float and a -10.18% run over in the last seven days. WLK share price has been hovering between $78.08 and $52.37 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Westlake Chemical Corporation [NYSE:WLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.39.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] sitting at +8.54 and its Gross Margin at +14.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 7.32, and its Return on Assets is 3.37. These metrics suggest that this Westlake Chemical Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.28. Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94 and P/E Ratio of 17.20. These metrics all suggest that Westlake Chemical Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.46 and its Current Ratio is 2.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] has 120.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.37 to 78.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 5.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.