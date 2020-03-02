AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE: AIM] opened at $2.34 and closed at $1.71 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 19.88% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.05.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE: AIM] had 31.63 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.30M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 35.41%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.35%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.38 during that period and AIM managed to take a rebound to $14.81 in the last 52 weeks.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE:AIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.71.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] sitting at -3121.25 and its Gross Margin at -266.08.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -105.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -99.30%. Its Return on Equity is -141.43, and its Return on Assets is -28.72. These metrics suggest that this AIM ImmunoTech Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -22.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 37.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] earns $11,121 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.72 and its Current Ratio is 0.72. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has 6.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 14.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 438.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.24, which indicates that it is 35.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.88. This RSI suggests that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] a Reliable Buy?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.