Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] opened at $68.99 and closed at $67.57 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.77% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $70.79.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] had 2.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.14M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.04%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.06%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $64.75 during that period and CL managed to take a rebound to $77.41 in the last 52 weeks.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.57.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at +23.97 and its Gross Margin at +59.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10%. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.80%. Its Return on Equity is 31,560.00, and its Return on Assets is 17.41. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6,706.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6,706.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 502.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.92 and P/E Ratio of 25.76. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.69 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 887.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $59.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.75 to 77.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 4.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.