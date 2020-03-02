Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [NYSE: LOW] opened at $104.07 and closed at $106.57 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.16% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $106.74.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [NYSE: LOW] had 1.68 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.75M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.66%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.37%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $91.60 during that period and LOW managed to take a rebound to $126.73 in the last 52 weeks.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [NYSE:LOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $106.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] sitting at +8.75 and its Gross Margin at +30.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.80%. Its Return on Equity is 151.99, and its Return on Assets is 11.52. These metrics all suggest that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 44.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 19.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.95. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.14 and its Current Ratio is 1.01. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] has 774.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $82.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 91.60 to 126.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 4.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] a Reliable Buy?

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.