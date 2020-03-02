Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] opened at $13.46 and closed at $13.52 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.79.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] had 6.81 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.86M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $13.16 during that period and RF managed to take a rebound to $17.54 in the last 52 weeks.

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.52.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] sitting at +30.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.40%. These measurements indicate that Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 10.08, and its Return on Assets is 1.25. These metrics suggest that this Regions Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.08 and P/E Ratio of 9.20. These metrics all suggest that Regions Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has 980.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.16 to 17.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 4.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.23. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regions Financial Corporation [RF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation [RF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.