Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] opened at $0.1851 and closed at $0.19 a share within trading session on 02/28/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.90% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] had 1.27 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.94M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.44%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.12 during that period and ZN managed to take a rebound to $1.20 in the last 52 weeks.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.19.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -52.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.45. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.40.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has 102.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.01, which indicates that it is 16.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.