The share price of YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: YRCW] inclined by $1.86, presently trading at $2.12. The company’s shares saw 19.77% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.77 recorded on 02/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as YRCW fall by -6.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.01% compared to -0.15 of all time high it touched on 02/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.62%, while additionally dropping -72.36% during the last 12 months. YRC Worldwide Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.13% increase from the current trading price.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.86.

Fundamental Analysis of YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] sitting at +0.22 and its Gross Margin at +0.22, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.10%. Its Return on Assets is -5.77.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 155.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.02. companyname [YRCW] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.94.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.95.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] has 31.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $67.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.77 to 8.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.20, which indicates that it is 13.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] a Reliable Buy?

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.