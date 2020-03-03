Adobe Inc.[ADBE] stock saw a move by 4.39% on Thursday, touching 5.38 million. Based on the recent volume, Adobe Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADBE shares recorded 476.99M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock could reach median target price of $350.00.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock additionally went up by +0.80% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADBE stock is set at 36.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by 16.57% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADBE shares showcased 25.70% increase. ADBE saw -6.84% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 44.64% compared to high within the same period of time.

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $345.12.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] sitting at +29.00 and its Gross Margin at +83.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40%. These measurements indicate that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.60%. Its Return on Equity is 29.67, and its Return on Assets is 14.58. These metrics all suggest that Adobe Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 43.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.41 and P/E Ratio of 59.98. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] earns $491,801 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.77 and its Current Ratio is 0.77. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has 476.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $171.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 249.10 to 386.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 4.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adobe Inc. [ADBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. [ADBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.