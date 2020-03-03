Altimmune, Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] dipped by -14.59% on the last trading session, reaching $3.16 price per share at the time. Altimmune, Inc. represents 7.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.07M with the latest information.

The Altimmune, Inc. traded at the price of $3.16 with 5.17 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ALT shares recorded 629.25K.

Altimmune, Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.70.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 03/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Altimmune, Inc. [ALT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altimmune, Inc. [ALT] sitting at -173.20.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -36.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -75.80%. Its Return on Equity is -80.77, and its Return on Assets is -66.52. These metrics suggest that this Altimmune, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Altimmune, Inc. [ALT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -60.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.02. Altimmune, Inc. [ALT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.39.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Altimmune, Inc. [ALT] earns $382,636 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.70 and its Current Ratio is 8.70. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Altimmune, Inc. [ALT] has 7.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.51 to 5.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.48, which indicates that it is 23.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.67. This RSI suggests that Altimmune, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Altimmune, Inc. [ALT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. [ALT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.