Altria Group, Inc. [NYSE: MO] gained by 1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $42.53 price per share at the time. Altria Group, Inc. represents 1.86B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.38B with the latest information.

The Altria Group, Inc. traded at the price of $42.53 with 4.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MO shares recorded 9.14M.

Altria Group, Inc. [NYSE:MO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.07.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Altria Group, Inc. [MO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altria Group, Inc. [MO] sitting at +74.56 and its Gross Margin at +85.44, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 39.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.00%. Its Return on Equity is -12.38, and its Return on Assets is -2.48. These metrics suggest that this Altria Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Altria Group, Inc. [MO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 443.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 427.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Altria Group, Inc. [MO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.90.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.31 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Altria Group, Inc. [MO] has 1.86B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $78.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.57 to 57.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 4.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altria Group, Inc. [MO] a Reliable Buy?

Altria Group, Inc. [MO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.