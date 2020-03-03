Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] took an upward turn with a change of 0.17%, trading at the price of $17.78 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.34 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ares Capital Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.38M shares for that time period. ARCC monthly volatility recorded 1.75%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.21%. PS value for ARCC stocks is 5.01 with PB recorded at 1.02.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] sitting at +53.92 and its Gross Margin at +72.97.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43 and P/E Ratio of 9.56. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] earns $1,168,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 431.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.71 to 19.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.