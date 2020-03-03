Big Lots, Inc. [NYSE: BIG] shares went lower by -3.24% from its previous closing of $17.12, now trading at the price of $16.57, also adding -0.55 points. Is BIG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BIG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 38.58M float and a -31.68% run over in the last seven days. BIG share price has been hovering between $39.53 and $14.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Big Lots, Inc. [NYSE:BIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.12.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Big Lots, Inc. [BIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] sitting at +2.94 and its Gross Margin at +37.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.70%. Its Return on Equity is 31.52, and its Return on Assets is 9.30. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BIG financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.35.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.22. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] has 55.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $948.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.75 to 39.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 9.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.32. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] a Reliable Buy?

Big Lots, Inc. [BIG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.