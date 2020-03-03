The share price of BioPharmX Corporation [NYSE: BPMX] inclined by $0.36, presently trading at $0.65. The company’s shares saw 151.94% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.26 recorded on 03/02/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BPMX jumped by +73.80% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -11.30% compared to 0.28 of all time high it touched on 03/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 36.64%, while additionally dropping -74.78% during the last 12 months. BioPharmX Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.6% increase from the current trading price.

BioPharmX Corporation [NYSE:BPMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Fundamental Analysis of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] sitting at -28957.89 and its Gross Margin at -45.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 749.10. BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] earns $3,353 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.47 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has 15.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 4.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 27.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.